Former RTA board president will plead guilty to theft in office, RTA officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority’s former board president will plead guilty to theft in office during his 24 years at the RTA, according to a news release sent out Tuesday.
George F. Dixon III has also agreed to pay $132,000 in restitution for unpaid health insurance premium dollars, said Dennis Clough, current president of the RTA Board of Trustees,
In 2018, RTA’s Internal Audit Department discovered the alleged fraud and turned their findings over to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ohio auditor and the Ohio Ethics Commission.
Dixon resigned on March 29, 2018.
A timeline shows from 1996 to 2001, human resources sent Dixon 17 notifications he was past due on his health insurance premiums.
Over the next 17 years, human resources continued to send him letters showing “balance owed,” but his health coverage continued.
Dixon is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 13.
