Gov. DeWine signs bill legalizing hemp, CBD in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that legalizes commercial hemp cultivation and CBD sales in Ohio.
Senate Bill 57 decriminalizes hemp, a cannabis plant that does not contain the same substances as the marijuana derivative THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol.
The new law also means that oil from a hemp plant can be derived for CBD and used as a dietary or health supplement without restriction.
Before Tuesday, selling CBD oil outside of a state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary was illegal because the derivative was on the state’s controlled substances list.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture said the law makes hemp a legal crop to cultivate. The agency established a licensing program for farmers who are interested in growing hemp.
Ohio universities will also be able to grow hemp for research purposes.
CBD and hemp testing will be conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture to ensure that products are safe.
The law goes into effect immediately.
