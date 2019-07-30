3 individuals involved in brutal attack on homeless men identified by Wooster police

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Wooster said they identified the three individuals linked to the attack on two homeless men who were sleeping outside of a church.
Investigators initially classified the individuals as juveniles and said they took turns beating the homeless victims with baseball bats and throwing rocks at them on July 24.
According to the department, detectives positively identified the individuals based off of tips from the community after photos of the attack were shared on social media.
Police said that investigators still have additional questioning to complete before more information can be released.
The prosecutor’s office will determine what charges can be presented, according to police.
The Salvation Army offers assistance with housing to anyone in need. More information can be acquired by calling 330-264-4704.
