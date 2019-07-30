1,800 jobs coming to Northeast Ohio but they come at a cost

Complion Inc., City of Cleveland (Cuyahoga Co.), expects to create 75 full-time positions, generating $4.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $2.3 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Cleveland. Complion provides clinical research sites with a software platform to enable secure, compliant and efficient management of documents and administrative tasks. The TCA approved a 1.532 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project. Estimated savings: $420,000