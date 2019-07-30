1,800 jobs coming to Northeast Ohio but they come at a cost

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) on Monday approved big tax breaks to six companies pledging to bring 1,845 jobs to Northeast Ohio.
The biggest of which is the newest Amazon distribution center to be built in Akron.
According to Governor Mike DeWine’s office the Amazon project will bring 1,500 full-time jobs generating $46.8 million in new annual payroll.
To secure the project Amazon was given a 1.461 percent, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project, which is a savings for the online retail giant of an estimated $7,135,000.
Along with Amazon, five other companies in Northeast Ohio were given tax breaks for expansion projects that will create new jobs according to DeWine:
Complion Inc., City of Cleveland (Cuyahoga Co.), expects to create 75 full-time positions, generating $4.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $2.3 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Cleveland. Complion provides clinical research sites with a software platform to enable secure, compliant and efficient management of documents and administrative tasks. The TCA approved a 1.532 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project. Estimated savings: $420,000
CPP-Cleveland Inc. (CPP), City of Euclid (Cuyahoga Co.), expects to create 128 full-time positions, generating $9.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $26.1 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Euclid. CPP manufactures nonferrous metal castings, including alloys, with a focus on the aerospace industry. The TCA approved a 1.675 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project. Estimated savings: $ 1,170,000
Hydro-Aire Inc. (Crane), City of Elyria (Lorain Co.), expects to create 26 full-time positions, generating $1.6 million in new annual payroll and retaining $18.9 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Elyria. Crane manufactures landing gear systems and fluid handling systems primarily for the aerospace industry. The TCA approved a 1.531 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project. Estimated savings: $150,000
RIA In A Box LLC, Village of Orange (Cuyahoga Co.), expects to create 90 full-time positions, generating $6.3 million in new annual payroll and retaining $1.4 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in the Village of Orange. RIA In A Box provides compliance workflow solutions to wealth managers. The TCA approved a 1.661 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project. Estimated savings: $740,000
Rochling Glastic Composites L.P., City of South Euclid (Cuyahoga Co.), expects to create 26 full-time positions, generating $1.2 million in new annual payroll and retaining $6 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in South Euclid. Rochling Glastic Composites manufactures engineered composites. The TCA approved a 1.208 percent, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project. Estimated savings: $75,000
