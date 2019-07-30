A look at the ‘Corpse Flower’ right before it blooms at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (video)

View this post on Instagram

The Towering Titan is growing three to four inches a day, meaning the Corpse Flower is about to open. Expect a strong odor of rotting meat, the flower wants to attract flies and beetles who help pollinate the plant. When it opens it’s one leaf can measure 8-10 feet wide and 8-10 feet tall. #corpseplant @clevemetroparks #RainForest