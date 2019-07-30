Lorain Police: 2 warrants issued in connection with murder of a 16-year-old boy

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police issued warrants for two suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Lorain boy.
Eduardo “Aaron” Vasquez was killed around 3 a.m. on July 25.
Warrants for complicity to felonious assault have been issued by the Lorain Police Department for Benjamin William Decost Jr., 20 of Lorain, and Dale Maurice Johnson, 21, of Lorain.
Lorain police said Vasquez was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.
He was transported to Mercy Health Trauma Center where he died.
Anyone with information on Decost or Johnson should call their local police department or Lorain police at 440-204-2100.
Anyone with information on the murder of Vasquez should call Lorain police at 440-204-2105.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.