$1 million bond set for 18-year-old charged with aggravated murder in connection to Cleveland library shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the two suspects charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a Cleveland Public Library branch made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.
Bond for 18-year-old Paul Sender was set at $1 million. The suspect entered a not guilty plea to a charge of aggravated murder at his arraignment.
Investigators said Sender and a 16-year-old boy, who was turned in to police by family last week, are responsible for the shooting death of Brandon Cutnoe Jr.
Cutnoe was shot in the bathroom at Cleveland Public Library’s South Brooklyn branch on Pearl Road, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
The 19-year-old victim’s girlfriend told 19 News that he said he was meeting someone at the library to sell them marijuana.
Court information for the juvenile suspect is not available at this time.
