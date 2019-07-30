Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered storms around through tomorrow, sunshine returns Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure near Hudson Bay will pull a trough across the area today, followed by a cold front settling south across the area this evening. High pressure will build over the region on Wednesday night. The high will remain in place through the weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! It has been a warm and steamy day across northern Ohio. We should get some relief from this humidity tomorrow.
In the meantime, grab the umbrella if you have plans this afternoon, especially if you live south of Cleveland. Scattered downpours will be possible before 9:00 PM.
Skies will be generally cloudy through the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s by dawn.
With that cold front just to our south and east tomorrow, we’ll have to keep a slight chance of storms in the forecast for Wednesday. Not everyone will see rain. Most of it will be south of the Cleveland metro area.
Temperatures will also be cooler. We’ll “only” top out in the upper 70s. (What’s considered to be a “normal” high for this time of the year? Low 80s.)
Any storms that develop should come to an end by 6:00 PM or so. Clouds will gradually part from north to south as the afternoon goes on.
Summer Doldrums:
These early-week rain chances will be fleeting. We’ve got dry skies in the forecast from this Thursday through Tuesday of next week.
Thursday’s high: 80°
Friday’s high: 82°
Saturday’s high: 83°
Sunday’s high: 84°
Monday’s high: 85°
Tuesday’s high: 82°
Expect plenty of sunshine and, overall, pleasant humidity levels.
