CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A slow moving front will be in our area pretty much all day. That means a risk of showers and storms will be with us throughout the day. The storms will not be moving fast so locally heavy rain will be the biggest threat here. I have the better opportunity of rain south and east of Cleveland. It will be humid today, but air temperatures will cool down. In general, look for a high around the 80 degree mark.