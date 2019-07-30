Otto Graham statue going up at FirstEnergy Stadium to honor Cleveland Brown hall of famer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will honor Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Otto Graham at FirstEnergy Stadium with an iconic statue later this summer.
The unveiling will be held during Browns’ Fantennial Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 7, according to ClevelandBrowns.com.
The Browns commissioned nationally-recognized sculptor David L. Deming to design the statue, which will stand outside of FirstEnergy Stadium’s southeast corner.
“As we celebrate the NFL’s 100th season, we are honored to pay tribute to Otto Graham with this timeless sculpture that will properly recognize him not only as one of the Browns’ top players but also as one of pro football’s greatest all-time quarterbacks,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a prepared statement.
Graham’s grandson, Ryan Vanname -- will be in attendance and fans are welcome too as pro football celebrates its 100th year.
“It’s amazing,” Vanname said in a prepared statement. “I know my family will definitely be proud of the work (Deming) did on this because right when I walked in it’s like, ‘that’s him. That’s my grandfather.’”
According to ClevelandBrowns.com:
Graham, who is widely considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in the game’s history, was a member of the first Browns team in 1946 and played all 10 of his professional seasons in Cleveland. With Graham under center, the Browns appeared in 10 consecutive title games, winning four All-America Football Conference championships (1946, 1947, 1948, 1949) and three NFL championships (1950, 1954, 1955).
In his final game with the Browns, Graham -- who announced his retirement after the 1954 season only to be wooed back for one more year -- threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in a 38-14 NFL Championship victory over the Los Angeles Rams. For his career, Graham threw for 23,584 yards with 174 passing touchdowns, 44 rushing touchdowns and was voted all-league in nine of his 10 seasons.
The legendary QB passed away in December 2003 in Sarasota, Fla.
