Otto Graham statue going up at FirstEnergy Stadium to honor Cleveland Brown hall of famer

In his final game with the Browns, Graham -- who announced his retirement after the 1954 season only to be wooed back for one more year -- threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in a 38-14 NFL Championship victory over the Los Angeles Rams. For his career, Graham threw for 23,584 yards with 174 passing touchdowns, 44 rushing touchdowns and was voted all-league in nine of his 10 seasons.