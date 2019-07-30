Police K-9 tracks down man suspected of sexually assaulting Kent woman

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent police arrested a man accused of breaking into a neighbor’s house and sexually assaulting her.
On the morning of July 21, detectives responded to a home on Garth Drive for reports of an aggravated burglary.
The female victim told police that a man broke into her home and sexually assaulted her.
According to Kent police, a K-9 was able to track the suspect’s scent, which led officers to a neighbor’s house.
The suspect description the victim provided matched the description of one of the men who answered the door at the neighboring home. Police also found the victim’s belongings inside the residence.
Police arrested the neighbor, identified as Emmett Stevens, and charged him in connection to the alleged assault.
Stevens pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, kidnapping, and aggravated burglary at his initial court appearance. His case was bound over to the Portage County Grand Jury.
