3rd Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Ohio allowing parent to anonymously give up child

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A third Safe Haven Baby Box, which allows parents to anonymously forfeit their child, has been installed in the state of Ohio.
The most recent box is located at the Defiance Fire Department and was funded in part by the women’s health organization Zonta Club, as well as with help from several other Ohio agencies.
The Safe Haven Baby Box program provides parents a place to anonymously give up their child without fear or repercussion. The option provides parents in crisis a last resort instead of abusing or abandoning the baby somewhere unsafe.
When the door to the climate-controlled baby box is opened, a silent alarm is triggered that alerts local police and paramedics.
Defiance is located approximately 55 miles southwest of Toledo.
The other two Safe Haven Baby Box locations in Ohio are located in Van Wert and Hicksville, according to the organization’s website.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.