Reward offered for suspects who shot a 14-year-old dog during attempted Lorain home invasion (photos)

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old dog was shot during an attempted home invasion early Tuesday morning.
Lorain police said four suspects were trying to kick in a door at a home in the 200 block of East 32nd around 5:30 a.m. when the resident walked out with his dog to confront them.
One of the suspects shot the dog in the leg.
The home owner was not injured.
After the shooting, all four suspects fled.
Lorain police said they may have had a vehicle parked in the neighborhood.
Police said three of the suspects were covered in hooded sweatshirts, with hoods pulled up.
There is no description of the fourth suspect.
The Lorain Police Department is asking anyone in the area to review their home surveillance footage to see if the suspects are captured on video.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Lorain police at 440-204-2100.
A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).
The condition of the dog is not known.
