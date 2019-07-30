Sandusky officer credited with saving teen’s life after he accidentally shot himself (graphic video)

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - An officer’s lifesaving actions on a teenager’s gunshot wound were caught on his body camera.
On Saturday night, Sandusky police responded to a home on Maple Avenue for reports of a teenager who accidentally shot himself.
Officer Darian Cook tended to the teen by using a dog leash he found in the back of his cruiser and applied it to his leg wound as a tourniquet until paramedics arrived.
**WARNING: The video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing**
Sandusky police said Cook was able to stop the bleeding until EMS were able to transport him to Firelands Regional Medical Center.
That action, according to Sandusky police, saved the teenager’s life.
The teen is expected to fully recover.
