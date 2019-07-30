Sheriff forced to testify to council about conditions at Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Sheriff Clifford Pinkney’s tenure winds down in Cuyahoga County, the council wants him to testify on conditions at the jail.
The head of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office is expected to face questions on Tuesday at 1 p.m. during the county council meeting.
The sheriff, who submitted his resignation that goes into effect on Aug. 2, is only appearing in front of the council after being subpoenas to testify on July 23.
There have been complaints about food, cleanliness and other issues at the Cuyahoga County Jail for years, but the most compelling signs of turmoil are shown in videos obtained by 19 News that show several cases of mistreatment to prisoners, including one instance involving a restrained female inmate assaulted and sprayed by corrections officers with pepper foam.
Pinkney is also expected to testify on the operating procedures within the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.
