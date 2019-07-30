Sunny Side Up: How low do you keep your air conditioning?

Sunny Side Up: How low do you keep your air conditioning? (Source: Pixabay)
By Randy Buffington | July 30, 2019 at 8:33 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 8:43 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing the sky-high electric bill people many NE Ohio folks received for the month of July.

The pricing was doubt doubt related to the air conditioning usage, a rep for FirstEnergy added:

“Everyone’s electric usage is based on so many individual factors. But as a general rule of thumb, if there is a week with sustained 90 degree temps, as happened recently, people will see a corresponding bump in their electric bill."
Mark Durbin

Bringing us to the question of the day:

How low do you keep your a/c?

