Say cheese! What is your favorite type of cheese? The Taste Buds share their picks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Say cheese! We’re getting cheesy on Taste Buds this week, talking to Michael Januska, of Old Brooklyn Cheese Company.
Januska opened Old Brooklyn Cheese Company on Pearl Road in 2016, and is Cleveland’s only cheese show. They sell the raw cow’s milk cheese, handcrafted at their production facility around the corner from the shop.
Initially, Januska was making about 40 pounds of cheese per week in the lower level of the cheese shop. But the new facility allows his team to produce 700 pounds per week now of at least five varieties of artisan cheeses.
They distribute to grocery stores like Heinen’s, restaurants, and businesses as far as Brooklyn, N.Y.
Januska will join me, Chef Matt Mytro of Flour, and Chef David Kocab of The Black Pig to talk about the inspiration, aging and distribution of his cheese.
