University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center ranked among the nation’s best hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals has been recognized as a top hospital by U.S. News & World Report.
UH Cleveland Medical Center ranked in eight of 12 adult specialties, with two specialties in the top 25.
- Cancer (30)
- Cardiology & Heart Surgery (24)
- Ear, Nose & Throat (39)
- Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (28)
- Geriatrics (45)
- Nephrology (34)
- Neurology & Neurosurgery (22)
- Urology (26)
Last moth U.S. News and World Report ranked UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital among the nation’s elite.
