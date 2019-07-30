University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center ranked among the nation’s best hospitals

UH Cleveland Medical Center ranked in eight of 12 adult specialties, with two specialties in the top 25. (Source: University Hospitals)
By Randy Buffington | July 30, 2019 at 4:45 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 4:45 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals has been recognized as a top hospital by U.S. News & World Report.

UH Cleveland Medical Center ranked in eight of 12 adult specialties, with two specialties in the top 25.

“Every specialty ranking by U.S. News & World Report reflects the tireless efforts of the entire UH community – physicians, nurses, caregivers and volunteers. I thank them for their hard work and dedication that have made this achievement possible. Our commitment to excellence continues, as we carry out our vital vision: Advancing the Science of Health and the Art of Compassion.”
Thomas F. Zenty III, Chief Executive Officer of University Hospitals.

A look at the numbers

  • Cancer (30)
  • Cardiology & Heart Surgery (24)
  • Ear, Nose & Throat (39)
  • Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (28)
  • Geriatrics (45)
  • Nephrology (34)
  • Neurology & Neurosurgery (22)
  • Urology (26)

Last moth U.S. News and World Report ranked UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital among the nation’s elite.

