22-year-old now charged with vandalizing neighborhood with stolen bulldozer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Akron man has been arrested for driving a stolen bulldozer through a neighborhood and ramming a house and cars.
Akron police said on July 5 Randy Schiffbauer drove the bulldozer down the 700 block of Inman Street and struck a house and several cars before driving off.
There were no injuries, but several people were inside the home when the bulldozer struck.
Police found the bulldozer unoccupied at the intersection of East Crosier Street and Lafollette Avenue.
According to officers, it had been stolen from a construction site at Chittenden and Bittaker Streets.
Schiffbauer is charged with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, littering, vandalism and criminal damaging.
