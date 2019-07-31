Akron man gunned down in broad daylight double shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men went down during a shooting on Tuesday in Akron along Brownstone Street.
A 27-year-old man was rushed to Summa Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.
The other victim. a 32-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injures.
Police don’t yet have a description of the suspects, but witnesses spotted a black Jeep Cherokee speed away from the scene.
The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.
The victims’ names have not been released.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
