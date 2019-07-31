2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

NWS: Beach hazard warning, small craft advisory issued in Northeast Ohio

(YouTube)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service of Cleveland issued beach hazards statements and small craft advisories Friday for several areas in Northeast Ohio.

Swimmers are at risk from high waves and dangerous conditions in these counties:

  • Ashtabula (expires Friday evening)
  • Erie (expires Friday evening)
  • Cuyahoga (expires Friday night)
  • Lorain (expires Friday night)
  • Lake (expires Friday night)

There is a high risk of rip currents, according to the NWS. Stay out of the water!

These areas are under a small craft advisory:

  • Lake Erie shoreline from The Islands to Vermilion (expires 10 p.m. Friday)
  • Lake Erie shoreline from Vermilion to Geneva-on-the-Lake (expires 1 a.m. Saturday)

Wind speeds could reach 15 to 20 knots, according to the NWS. Waves between 3 and 5 feet are expected.

The NWS says inexperienced mariners should avoid boating in these conditions.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Commuter Cast
Rain threat continues: Will it pass before July Fourth?
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 7/2/2021
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Cool and unsettled today; heat returns Monday
Northeast Ohio weather: Trending cooler with few storms through the rest of week
Northeast Ohio weather: Trending cooler with few storms through the rest of week