NWS: Beach hazard warning, small craft advisory issued in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service of Cleveland issued beach hazards statements and small craft advisories Friday for several areas in Northeast Ohio.

LAKE ERIE ALERT: Small Craft Advisory in effect today. Chance of waterspouts as well. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/PEfnUbrssN — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) July 2, 2021

Swimmers are at risk from high waves and dangerous conditions in these counties:

Ashtabula (expires Friday evening)

Erie (expires Friday evening)

Cuyahoga (expires Friday night)

Lorain (expires Friday night)

Lake (expires Friday night)

There is a high risk of rip currents, according to the NWS. Stay out of the water!

These areas are under a small craft advisory:

Lake Erie shoreline from The Islands to Vermilion (expires 10 p.m. Friday)

Lake Erie shoreline from Vermilion to Geneva-on-the-Lake (expires 1 a.m. Saturday)

Wind speeds could reach 15 to 20 knots, according to the NWS. Waves between 3 and 5 feet are expected.

The NWS says inexperienced mariners should avoid boating in these conditions.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.