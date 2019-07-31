NWS: Beach hazard warning, small craft advisory issued in Northeast Ohio
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service of Cleveland issued beach hazards statements and small craft advisories Friday for several areas in Northeast Ohio.
Swimmers are at risk from high waves and dangerous conditions in these counties:
- Ashtabula (expires Friday evening)
- Erie (expires Friday evening)
- Cuyahoga (expires Friday night)
- Lorain (expires Friday night)
- Lake (expires Friday night)
There is a high risk of rip currents, according to the NWS. Stay out of the water!
These areas are under a small craft advisory:
- Lake Erie shoreline from The Islands to Vermilion (expires 10 p.m. Friday)
- Lake Erie shoreline from Vermilion to Geneva-on-the-Lake (expires 1 a.m. Saturday)
Wind speeds could reach 15 to 20 knots, according to the NWS. Waves between 3 and 5 feet are expected.
The NWS says inexperienced mariners should avoid boating in these conditions.
