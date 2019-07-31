Beach hazard warning in effect for multiple counties

(Source: YouTube)
By Amber Cole | July 31, 2019 at 7:26 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 7:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.

Swimmers in Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake and Lorain counties are at risk from high waves and dangerous conditions until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when swimming risks exist from a combination of wind and large waves including rip currents and longshore currents.

These swimming risks can create life-threatening conditions for even the best swimmers.

Follow instructions from local authorities when applicable or stay out of the water to be safe.

