Beach hazard warning in effect for multiple counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.
Swimmers in Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake and Lorain counties are at risk from high waves and dangerous conditions until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when swimming risks exist from a combination of wind and large waves including rip currents and longshore currents.
These swimming risks can create life-threatening conditions for even the best swimmers.
Follow instructions from local authorities when applicable or stay out of the water to be safe.
