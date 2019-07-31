Cleveland Metroparks close Edgewater, Huntington beaches due to high waves, potentially dangerous currents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks officials closed Edgewater Beach and Huntington Beach for swimming on Wednesday due to high waves and potentially dangerous currents.
The beaches are still open to the public, but swimming is not permitted at this time.
The Cleveland Metroparks stated the the beaches were not closed to due water quality, but the U.S. Geological Survey reported the “E.coli bacterial levels are estimated to exceed the water quality standard and be unacceptable for swimming” at Edgewater and at Villa Angela Beach.
According to Cleveland Metroparks officials, “Water quality, wave, weather, water current and lake bottom conditions can change suddenly and conditions and swim status at Cleveland Metroparks beaches are updated frequently both on-site and online throughout the guarded swim hours.”
