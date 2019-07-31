Cleveland police arrest teen following early morning chase, shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police chased a SUV early Wednesday morning on the city’s East Side.
The chase ended at E. 79th Street and Harvard Avenue, where officers handcuffed a teen boy and walked him to an ambulance.
Police haven’t said where the pursuit began or why.
The SUV appeared to have dark tinted windows and did not have license plates.
Several surrounding blocks were cordoned off because officers believed people inside the SUV could have fled into a nearby wooded area.
At the scene, officers learned that a woman shot in the leg had been taken by someone else to MetroHealth. Her condition is unknown.
It’s unclear who shot the woman and where it occurred.
