Cleveland Police searching for endangered 58-year-old woman missing since Monday
By Rachel Vadaj | July 31, 2019 at 5:13 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 5:13 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for 58-year-old Cynthia McClain-Freeman who has not been seen since Monday.

Police said McClain-Freeman’s coworker reported her missing on Wednesday around 12:50 p.m., saying she had not seen her since about 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to the report, the coworker said McClain-Freeman told her “I will see you tomorrow," as she was leaving.

Police said McClain-Freeman’s cellphone has been turned off, and no one else has seen or hear her since.

According to the report, officers knocked on the door to McClain-Freeman’s home on Cliffview Road and spoke with her spouse.

Her spouse said he hadn’t seen his wife since she left for work on Monday at about 7:30 a.m., according to police.

Police said the husband told officers that they were on good terms and did not have any problems.

The husband also told police that McClain-Freeman does not have a history of going missing or any medical conditions, according to the report.

Police said he told officers McClain-Freeman occasionally visits Euclid Beach Park and has friends in the Cleveland and Garfield Heights areas.

Police said the husband gave officers permission to check the home, but McClain-Freeman was not found nor did anything appear to be out of place.

McClain-Freeman’s 2015 Kia Optima was not in the driveway, according to police.

According to police, officers also spoke to McClain-Freeman’s sister who lives directly across the street.

The report stated the sister told officers she last saw McClain-Freeman around noon on Monday and everything appeared fine.

The sister said they made plans for McClain-Freeman to come over after work, but she did not show up or call, according to police.

