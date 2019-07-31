Cleveland Police searching for endangered 58-year-old woman missing since Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for 58-year-old Cynthia McClain-Freeman who has not been seen since Monday.
Police said McClain-Freeman’s coworker reported her missing on Wednesday around 12:50 p.m., saying she had not seen her since about 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
According to the report, the coworker said McClain-Freeman told her “I will see you tomorrow," as she was leaving.
Police said McClain-Freeman’s cellphone has been turned off, and no one else has seen or hear her since.
According to the report, officers knocked on the door to McClain-Freeman’s home on Cliffview Road and spoke with her spouse.
Her spouse said he hadn’t seen his wife since she left for work on Monday at about 7:30 a.m., according to police.
Police said the husband told officers that they were on good terms and did not have any problems.
The husband also told police that McClain-Freeman does not have a history of going missing or any medical conditions, according to the report.
Police said he told officers McClain-Freeman occasionally visits Euclid Beach Park and has friends in the Cleveland and Garfield Heights areas.
Police said the husband gave officers permission to check the home, but McClain-Freeman was not found nor did anything appear to be out of place.
McClain-Freeman’s 2015 Kia Optima was not in the driveway, according to police.
According to police, officers also spoke to McClain-Freeman’s sister who lives directly across the street.
The report stated the sister told officers she last saw McClain-Freeman around noon on Monday and everything appeared fine.
The sister said they made plans for McClain-Freeman to come over after work, but she did not show up or call, according to police.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.