Creepy mystery keys found in Oregon have Cleveland connection

BONNY SLOPE, Oregon (WOIO) - A random set of keys reportedly found at an Oregon park seem to have a Cleveland connection.
Posted on reddit by user AbsolutValu, the keys are dated July 31, 2019 and have GPS coordinates engraved that point to a local factory.
There is a lot of speculation on reddit as to the meaning behind the engraved key chain. The most logical explanation seems to be that they are a gift or clue from the future.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.