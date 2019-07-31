Creepy mystery keys found in Oregon have Cleveland connection

(Source: reddit.com/r/Cleveland)
By Amber Cole | July 31, 2019 at 6:30 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 6:33 AM

BONNY SLOPE, Oregon (WOIO) - A random set of keys reportedly found at an Oregon park seem to have a Cleveland connection.

Friend just found a set of keys in the park. They have tomorrow's date engraved on the chain, and GPS coordinates! from r/pics

Posted on reddit by user AbsolutValu, the keys are dated July 31, 2019 and have GPS coordinates engraved that point to a local factory.

There is a lot of speculation on reddit as to the meaning behind the engraved key chain. The most logical explanation seems to be that they are a gift or clue from the future.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

