Lake County authorities searching for missing man with Parkinson’s

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Lake County are searching for a Painesville man who hasn’t been seen since leaving his home in the early-morning hours Wednesday.
Dale Taddie, 60, reportedly left his Woodworth Avenue home on foot around 2:30 a.m. He suffers from Parkinson’s disease and has not taken his medication.
Taddie was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a tan shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
