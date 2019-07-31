Lake County authorities searching for missing man with Parkinson’s

Dale Taddie is pictured (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Cole | July 31, 2019 at 8:40 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 8:40 AM

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Lake County are searching for a Painesville man who hasn’t been seen since leaving his home in the early-morning hours Wednesday.

Dale Taddie, 60, reportedly left his Woodworth Avenue home on foot around 2:30 a.m. He suffers from Parkinson’s disease and has not taken his medication.

Taddie was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a tan shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

