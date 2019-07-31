Lorain Police arrest 2 young fugitives wanted in connection with murder of 16-year-old boy

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Two young fugitives wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy are now in custody, according to Lorain Police.
Benjamin William Decost Jr., 20, and Dale Maurice Johnson, 21, both of Lorain, were arrested and charged with complicity to felonious assault.
Eduardo “Aaron” Vasquez was killed around 3 a.m. on July 25.
Police said Vasquez was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.
He was transported to Mercy Health Trauma Center where he died.
Anyone with information on the murder of Vasquez should call Lorain police at 440-204-2105.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.