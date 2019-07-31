Medical Examiner identifies man killed in hit skip accident on W. 25th in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man killed in a hit skip accident on W. 25th Street last weekend has been identified as Richard Dubaniewicz, 58, of Cleveland.
Dubaniewicz was struck around 10:30 p.m. on July 27.
Cleveland police said he was walking eastbound on Clark Avenue in the marked crosswalk at W. 25th when he was struck by a speeding blue 2009 Chevy Malibu.
Police said Dubaniewicz had the right of way with the pedestrian walk sign activated.
After getting hit by the Malibu, Dubaniewicz fell onto a second car.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.
Officers said the Malibu fled the hit skip scene northbound on W. 25th and crashed into a car at Wade Avenue.
After the Wade Avenue crash, police said the driver and passenger fled the area on foot.
If you have any information on the driver, please call Cleveland police.
