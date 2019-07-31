2 men arrested in connection with murder of Lorain teen due in court

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men charged with the shooting death of a 16-year-old Eduardo “Aaron” Vasquez on July 25 are due to be arraigned in court Wednesday.
19 News will live stream the arraignment:
Earlier this week, Benjamin William Decost Jr., 20, and Dale Maurice Johnson, 21, both of Lorain, were arrested and charged with complicity to felonious assault in the death of Vasquez.
Police said Vasquez was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Washington Avenue around 3 a.m. He was transported to Mercy Health Trauma Center where he died.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lorain Police Criminal Investigations Division at 440-204-2100.
