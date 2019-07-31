16 Northeast Ohio massage parlors raided during Secret Service sting on suspicions of prostitution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and federal investigators executed search warrants in more than a dozen massage parlors in Northeast Ohio for alleged commercial sex crimes.
The investigation started in 2017 when agents were tipped off about possible illegal activity taking place at several Northeast Ohio massage parlors.
Sixteen search warrants were executed at the following locations:
- JC Relaxing, Inc., also known as Relax Massage, 3321 Center Road, Brunswick
- Hua Nan Massage (formerly SJ Relax, Inc.), 4004 Milan Road, Unit A, Perkins Township
- Robust Asian Massage, LLC, 16360 Pearl Road, Strongsville
- SC Relax, Inc., 14403 Pearl Road, Strongsville
- Sunny H. Reflex, Inc., 7914 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights
- Relax, Inc., 1211 West Main Street, Kent
- Lucky Jade, LLC., 2747 Medina Road, Medina
- Ming Relax, Inc., 4000 Oberlin Avenue, Unit 2, Lorain
- Bamboo Relaxing Massage, Inc., 2522 Cleveland Road, Unit A; Wooster
- W&D Relax, Inc.,1523 Lexington Avenue, Unit A, Mansfield
- Sun GR Reflect, Inc., 17456 Lorain Avenue, Unit A, Cleveland
- Sun GR Reflect, Inc., 26761 Royalton Road, Columbia Station
- Posh Massage, Inc., 37300 Detroit Road, Avon
- 1299 Old Eagle Drive #M5, Brunswick
- 1287 Old Eagle Drive # 109, Brunswick
- 411 Plymouth Court, Brunswick.
A Cuyahoga County and Medina County grand jury indicted seven people for promoting prostitution in connection to the stings.
“These parlors were illegally operating throughout multiple communities, including four here in Cuyahoga County,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “I commend the multiple agencies involved who helped put an end to this criminal activity.”
The indicted individuals have been identified as:
- Jia Yue Dong, 42, of Brunswick
- Cui Rong Chen, 44, of Brunswick
- Fei Wang, 41, of Brunswick
- Yan Wang, 41, of Brunswick
- Chengqiang Yu, 48, of North Royalton
- Robert Swartz, 50, of Copley
- Yulian Fu, 50, of North Royalton
“We will not turn a blind eye to criminal enterprises, such as this one,” said Major Gary Allen, OIU commander. “We will continue to work with our partners to hold those accountable for their roles in commercial sex businesses.”
All seven individuals who were indicted are set to be arraigned in a Cuyahoga County courtroom on Aug. 6 and Aug 7.
The raids are part of a collaborative investigation between the Ohio Investigative Unit, the U.S. Secret Service, and numerous local law enforcement agencies.
