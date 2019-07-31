Northeast Ohio Weather: Still a risk of storms today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A slow moving front is across eastern Ohio this morning. The humidity level remains fairly high. This front is close enough to us so that we have to keep in a risk of showers and storms. Coverage will not be a lot, but they will be slow moving. This means locally heavy rain again if you get underneath one of these. We will be watching this throughout the day. Temperatures continue to cool with most spots getting to around 80 degrees for a high. A lake breeze will keep things refreshing along the lake shore. The humidity drops another notch tonight and the sky will be clear. It will be a more comfortable night.