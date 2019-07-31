Northeast Ohio weather: Storms end by 7:00 PM, sunshine returns tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will build over our region by this evening. The high pressure system will linger through the weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! We’ve been seeing a few popcorn showers and storms develop across our area. I think we’ll see a few more of these before 7:00 PM. Most of the activity should be south of the Cleveland metro area.
Some of them actually produced funnel clouds. In this particular environment, these funnels would be generally brief and weak, but could possibly touch down briefly, creating winds in excess of 50 mph.
Any storms should come to an end by 7:00 PM.
Otherwise, tonight will be partly cloudy and quiet. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s by early tomorrow morning.
Summer Doldrums:
After today, we’re pretty much done with rain for a while. We’ve got (mainly) dry skies in the forecast from tomorrow through Monday.
Thursday’s high: 80°
Friday’s high: 82°
Saturday’s high: 83°
Sunday’s high: 84°
Monday’s high: 85°
Tuesday’s high: 85°
Wednesday’s high: 85°
The only rain chances we have in the forecast are Thursday and Sunday. We could see a few spotty showers and storms each day. The key word there is spotty.
Otherwise, expect plenty of sunshine and, overall, pleasant humidity levels.
