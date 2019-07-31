Ohio’s 1st legal hemp crop to be planted on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first hemp plants will be put into the ground on Thursday, two days after Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 57 into law.
Officials from Ohio’s Department of Agriculture, Hemp Program, and Division of Plant Health are slated to be on hand Thursday morning as the first crop is planted.
The first hemp will be planted on the grounds of the Ohio Department of Agriculture in Reynoldsburg, approximately 12 miles east of Columbus, for research purposes.
Senate Bill 57 decriminalizes hemp, a cannabis plant that does not contain the same substances as the marijuana derivative THC, as well as CBD. Signing the bill into law means that the oil from a hemp plant can be derived for CBD and used as a dietary or health supplement without restriction.
