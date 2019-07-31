Report: Tribe pitcher Trevor Bauer traded to Cincinnati Reds as part of 3-team deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is reportedly packing his bags and headed to Cincinnati.
ESPN sports writer Jeff Passan broke the news on Twitter:
The news comes two days after Bauer chucked a baseball over the center field wall in Kansas City, after he was taken out of the game for giving up multiple runs.
Bauer joined the Tribe in 2012, and was named an All-Star in 2018.
This year was a different story, as Bauer slipped to a 9-8 record and made several overtures about wanting out of the organization.
