Report: Tribe pitcher Trevor Bauer traded to Cincinnati Reds as part of 3-team deal
Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, left, reacts as he is taken out by manager Terry Francona in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) (Source: Colin E. Braley)
By John Deike | July 30, 2019 at 10:18 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 10:24 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is reportedly packing his bags and headed to Cincinnati.

The news comes two days after Bauer chucked a baseball over the center field wall in Kansas City, after he was taken out of the game for giving up multiple runs.

Bauer joined the Tribe in 2012, and was named an All-Star in 2018.

This year was a different story, as Bauer slipped to a 9-8 record and made several overtures about wanting out of the organization.

