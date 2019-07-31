Residents in Euclid neighborhood complain about rat infestation in yards, basements

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in one Euclid neighborhood say they’re concerned about the number of rats they’ve seen in recent months.
Stephanie Rice, who lives on East 255th Street, says rat burrows are evident in her yard, as well as on several of her neighbors’ properties.
"It's been a persistent problem for people in this neighborhood, who have also noticed an influx of rats," said Rice.
She said she and several of her neighbors are doing everything they can to keep the rats at bay, including keeping grass cut and promptly disposing of trash. She says nothing has worked.
Recently, Rice told 19 News a county inspector came to have a look at the issue. More traps have been put out since then, but residents still cannot figure out where the rats are coming from.
“Obviously, germs, disease is a concern, especially for my kids. I homeschool them,” Rice said. “They’re out playing during the day quite a bit. I know they’ve seen them and said, ‘Ah, mom, rat!’ So I would personally prefer if they didn’t have to be out and among them.”
According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, rats are not generally harmful, but they are a nuisance. They can even cause damage to wiring in vehicles by chewing on them.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.