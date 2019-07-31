Robbers crash van through Akron Circle K and make off with ATM machine (video)

By John Deike | July 31, 2019 at 4:47 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 4:47 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects crashed a minivan through the front window of a Circle K in Akron early Tuesday morning, grabbed an ATM machine and fled.

Watch the daring smash-and-grab here:

After fleeing from the Triplett Boulevard convenient store, the group of masked robbers stopped in a parking lot on Massillon Road, jumped into a silver Chevy Suburban and sped away.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Akron Police Detective T. Kelly at 330-375-2464.

