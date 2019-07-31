Robbers crash van through Akron Circle K and make off with ATM machine (video)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects crashed a minivan through the front window of a Circle K in Akron early Tuesday morning, grabbed an ATM machine and fled.
Watch the daring smash-and-grab here:
After fleeing from the Triplett Boulevard convenient store, the group of masked robbers stopped in a parking lot on Massillon Road, jumped into a silver Chevy Suburban and sped away.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Akron Police Detective T. Kelly at 330-375-2464.
