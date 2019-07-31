Sandusky sheriff searching for 2 missing teen girls

The girls are both from Ballville Township

Sandusky sheriff searching for 2 missing teen girls
Lauren Robles and Rayne Kowpak are pictured (Source: Sandusky County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Cole | July 31, 2019 at 8:27 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 8:27 AM

BALLVILLE TWP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has issued an alert for two missing teen girls.

The first is Lauren Robles, who is 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 105 pounds. She has black hair with a blue tint and brown eyes. Robles was last seen wearing black Nike joggers and a black Nike hoodie.

The second is Rayne Kowpak, who is 5-foot-3 and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has long, wavy sandy colored hair, with blue-green eyes and freckles. Kowpak was last seen wearing black shorts, a mint green shirt and a pink hoodie.

SCSO said both are from Ballville Township and are likely still in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatch at 419-332-2613.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.