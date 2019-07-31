Security manager at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport steps down citing ‘lack of support’ to be compliant with TSA

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The security manager at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport abruptly submitted his resignation, according to a memo obtained by 19 News.
The document submitted by Howard Phillips, dated July 15, said he is stepping down because of “the lack of support to make the changes needed to be compliant with Transportation Security Administration regulations.”
Phillips said in the letter that standards set by the TSA could not be met with the staff provided, which would mean Cleveland Hopkins International Airport could face fines for non-compliance.
The security issues had an impact on Phillips’ health, writing, “I have spent way too many nights thinking about issues in the department or with individuals in the department and my health and well-being are far more important regardless of those that may say I am taking things too personally.”
Phillips said he plans to go into retirement after his resignation. His final moments at the airport following his resignation were capture on security surveillance cameras.
