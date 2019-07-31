Stories behind the signs: The deadly impact of impaired driving

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) -Every 47 minutes, another person dies on America's roadways because of the actions of an impaired driver, according to the CDC. That number is lower than it used to be, with fewer drunk drivers on the road now than in the last 30 years.
However, that does not mean the pain is any less for families affected by those who drink and drive.
In this month's Stories Behind the Signs, 19 News is introducing you to a Ashtabula family who has suffered unthinkable loss, the devastation of an entire family, after another person drove intoxicated and crashed into their vehicle.
18-year-old Giovanni Miller, his girlfriend, 19-year-old Anastasia Smith, their 22-month-old baby, Gio, Jr., and Smith's cousin, Michelle Hommes, died in October 2018. The family was in a Toyota on a Friday night, at an intersection within view of their new home. They stopped legally at a stop sign, then continued on their way. All the family members were securely buckled, while baby Gio was fastened in his car seat.
A truck, driven by Donate Conard, who was legally drunk at the time, failed to stop at a stop sign. His truck smashed into the Toyota. Everyone in the car died. Conard was injured, but survived.
It was a devastating blow to Anastasia Smith's grandmother, also named Michelle Hommes. Anastasia was her firstborn grandchild, Gio, her firstborn great-grandchild.
"They're both my first true heartaches of losing someone. He took my firsts from me," said Hommes.
Michelle Taylor, Smith's aunt, described Smith as an incredibly careful person, who diligently safeguarded herself and her family from harm. She told 19 News that Smith and Giovanni were dedicated parents, looking forward to raising baby Gio together.
"He took their shine. I felt that--when I was attending their funeral, I should have been attending their wedding," said Taylor.
At his sentencing on June 12, Conard was sentenced to the legal maximum--32 years in prison. That amounts to eight years for each count of vehicular homicide.
"That's not enough," said Hommes.
Both Hommes and Taylor say they want more to be done to prevent repeat OVI offenders from continuing to drive under the influence of alcohol or other substances. Conard had a number of drunk driving convictions before the October tragedy, and he had a long list of license suspensions.
"The courts should be held somewhat accountable or do something, implement something, that can stop this from happening to another family," said Michelle Taylor.
Hommes, who has become involved in Mothers Against Drunk Driving, supports requiring ignition interlock devices on the vehicles of OVI offenders. The devices force a driver to blow into a breathalyzer-like machine, which then accesses their level of intoxication. If the person is drunk, the car cannot start.
There are some legal mechanisms in place for this in Ohio, but it's not mandatory.
In the State of Ohio, a first-time OVI offender pays a $375 fine and can spend three days in jail. Their license is suspended for a year. However, even repeat offenders, like Donte Conard, can get their licenses restored.
"Something's gotta be done. And until it's somebody important's family, I guess the laws are going to stay weak," said Michelle Hommes.
For now, Hommes and Taylor cling to memories of the good times. They remember how excited the young couple got over their new baby, how he only answered to the name 'Handsome,' and how much they were looking forward to painting his new bedroom.
Even so, they say, their family will never be the same.
“It just broke it...and it’s devastating,” said Taylor.
This year, 478 people have died on Ohio’s roadways. That’s done 20 from this time last year.
