Stories behind the signs: The deadly impact of impaired driving

18-year-old Giovanni Miller, his girlfriend, 19-year-old Anastasia Smith, their 22-month-old baby, Gio, Jr., and Smith's cousin, Michelle Hommes, died in October 2018. The family was in a Toyota on a Friday night, at an intersection within view of their new home. They stopped legally at a stop sign, then continued on their way. All the family members were securely buckled, while baby Gio was fastened in his car seat.