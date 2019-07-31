Sunny Side Up: Jail time for feeding stray cats?

By Amber Cole | July 31, 2019 at 8:56 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 8:56 AM

On Wednesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing a Garfield Heights woman who is now facing possible jail time after repeatedly violating the neighborhood’s ordinance against feeding stray cats.

[ 78-year-old Garfield Heights woman sentenced to jail for feeding stray cats may get another chance ]

That brings us to the QOTD: Does the punishment fit the crime?

