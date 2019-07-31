Trevor Bauer’s former Cleveland Indians teammates speak about pitcher’s departure (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is clear that Trevor Bauer had a positive impact inside the Cleveland Indians locker room.
Less than 24 hours after news that the pitcher was traded to the Cincinnati Reds, several players spoke to 19 News about what Bauer meant to the team.
Fellow pitcher Mike Clevinger said Bauer played a significant role in his maturity as a pitcher.
He was a friend, someone who was an instrumental part in developing me as a pitcher," Clevinger said.
MLB All-Star Game MVP Shane Bieber also had positive words to share about his former teammate.
“I really appreciate what he has done for me and what he has done for the staff,” Bieber said about Bauer.
Francisco Lindor, the shortstop for the Cleveland Indians, spoke highly about the assets that will be joining the Indians as part of the three-team trade.
He even went on to call Yasiel Puig a “good person,” despite being involved in an on-field brawl on the same night he was trade to Cleveland.
