Yasiel Puig involved in on-field brawl between Reds, Pirates after being traded to Cleveland Indians (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yasiel Puig was traded to the Cleveland Indians in the middle of Tuesday night’s game, but that didn’t stop him from sticking up for his former Cincinnati Reds teammates during an altercation with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The outfielder is part of a three-team trade that would essentially trade Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer to the Reds in exchange for Puig.
News of the trade was leaked by baseball insider for ESPN Jeff Passan in the eighth inning of the Reds game.
Even though Puig was traded, the Reds kept him in the game.
Tensions between the two teams boiled over in the ninth inning and Reds pitcher Amir Garrett charged the Pirates dugout, triggering a benches-clearing brawl.
Puig, who was reportedly a member of the Cleveland Indians at this time in a Reds uniform, joined the action. The incident looked like it was clearing after about a minute, but Puig then charged back towards the Pirates before he had to be restrained by other players.
Puig, who is partly known for his outbursts throughout his career, was one of several players and managers ejected for their involvement in the fight.
After the game, Puig had a parting message for his fans in Cincinnati.
