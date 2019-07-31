67-year-old Rocky River man arrested in road rage incident

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 67-year-old man after he allegedly threatened another driver with a baseball bat.
Rocky River police said the incident began when Stephen Radick, 55, of Bay Village, got upset about a driver cutting through a parking lot.
Officers said Radick had dropped off his wife at Pearle Vision Center at 19649 Center Ridge Road around 9:55 a.m. on July 23 when he saw a Dodge Ram cut through the parking lot to avoid the traffic light at Center Ridge Road and Goldengate.
Radick followed the Dodge Ram and confronted the driver using foul language, according to police.
Officers said Serge Elias of Rocky River then grabbed a baseball bat out of his vehicle and threatened Radick.
Neither man was injured and both men are now facing criminal charges.
Police charged Elias with menacing for using a baseball bat as a weapon and cited Radick for disorderly conduct.
