12-year-old Summit County boy shot in the ankle while walking down the street

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old boy told police he was shot while walking down the street early Wednesday morning.
According to the police report, he was walking on Brown Street near Cross street around midnight, when an unknown man drove up next to him in a black car.
According to Akron officers, the victim ran away, heard gun shots and then felt pain in his ankle.
After realizing he had been shot, the victim went home and his mom took him to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment.
Police said he is expected to make a full recovery.
The only description of the suspect is a black man with dreadlocks.
If you have any information, please call Akron police.
