Buy school supplies for a needy Northeast Ohio student right through your Amazon account: Operation Backpack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For the eighth year Cleveland 19 has partnered with Volunteers of America for Operation Backpack to gather school supplies for families who may not be able to afford them.
Back this year, is the ability to purchase, donate and ship school supplies right through your Amazon account.
There is a wish list set up with everything from backpacks, to makers, to paper and folders are all right there for you to click on and add to your cart.
When you go to cash out and select the address to send your purchase to, make sure you click to send your donation straight to Volunteers of America instead of your own address.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.