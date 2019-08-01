3 suspects charged in torturous murder of Bedford man and his 14-year-old daughter, killers could face death penalty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three of the four suspects charged in the brutal murder of a 14-year-old girl and her father now face the death penalty if convicted.
A Cuyahoga County grand jury re-indicted Demarcus Sheeley, Ronald Newberry, and Kodii Gibson on Wednesday to add specifications to the crimes that could be punishable by death.
Charges include multiple counts of aggravated murder, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated arson, and felonious assault.
East Cleveland investigators say the three suspects, along with Quentin Palmer, tortured 14-year-old Paris Bradley in front of her father Paul Bradley before killing them both and burning their bodies in a car in October 2018.
The three re-indicted suspects will be arraigned on Monday, Aug. 5.
Palmer does not face the death penalty. His trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 7.
