Cleveland Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig appeals 3-game suspension for bench-clearing brawl in Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) is restrained during a bench-clearing in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Source: John Minchillo)
By Chris Anderson | August 1, 2019 at 3:48 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 3:48 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that Cleveland’s newest outfield, Yasiel Puig, received a three-game suspension for an incident that occurred before being traded to the Indians.

The suspension was “for his aggressive actions during the ninth inning” of Tuesday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Puig, who was a playing for the Reds at the time, jumped into the on-field incident, and Puig then charged back towards the Pirates bench a second time after it appeared the situation was beginning to de-escalate.

According to 19 News sports director Tony Zarrella, Puig and the Indians are appealing the punishment. That will allow Puig to debut in an Indians uniform on Thursday night against the Houston Astros.

