DNA found on partially eaten cookie leads Akron Police to burglar

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police were on the hunt for a local burglar, and the unlikeliest piece of evidence -- a cookie -- proved to be the key in capturing the suspect.
Calvin Hardeway. 36, of Akron, was arrested and hauled to jail this week in connection with a break-in that took place on May 19.
According to police, Hardeway climbed up scaffolding, gained entry to a residence and burglarized it.
Officers pulled DNA from a partially eaten cookie at the scene, which linked the suspect to the crime.
Hardeway faces a burglary charge, and is set to appear in court.
