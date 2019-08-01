DNA found on partially eaten cookie leads Akron Police to burglar

DNA from a cookie left at a crime scene linked a burglary suspect to a break-in this past May. Source: AP Images
By John Deike | August 1, 2019 at 5:24 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 5:24 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police were on the hunt for a local burglar, and the unlikeliest piece of evidence -- a cookie -- proved to be the key in capturing the suspect.

Calvin Hardeway. 36, of Akron, was arrested and hauled to jail this week in connection with a break-in that took place on May 19.

According to police, Hardeway climbed up scaffolding, gained entry to a residence and burglarized it.

Officers pulled DNA from a partially eaten cookie at the scene, which linked the suspect to the crime.

Hardeway faces a burglary charge, and is set to appear in court.

