Driver not wearing seat belt flips van in Akron and dies on scene

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver traveling in a Ford Econoline van slammed into a concrete barrier Wednesday night, and died on the All-American Bridge.
According to Akron Police, the driver was headed southbound, swerved and crashed into the barrier.
The van flipped and the driver had passed away by the time officers arrived.
Police noted that the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The victim has not yet been identified, and the accident is still under investigation.
